PRT marks milestone in Red Line maintenance project.

Contractors have completed rail replacement work at Pittsburgh Regional Transit's (PRT) Alfred Street grade crossing on the Red Line in Mt. Lebanon as part of PRT's light-rail maintenance project.

The track has been re-opened at start of service on July 16 but the road will remain closed to traffic to allow contractors to complete paving and line striping.

With the completion of this part of the project, PRT notes the Red Line rail shuttle between Overbrook Junction and Dormont Junction is able to operate on both the inbound and outbound tracks and frequency will increase to every 15 minutes from every 30 minutes during weekday rush hours and every 30 minutes on weekends and all other times of the weekday.

The Red Line rail shuttle allows riders to travel between Overbrook Junction and Dormont Junction to connect to the Blue Line at Willow Station to travel to downtown Pittsburgh, Pa., or South Hills Village.

The Red Line project began June 16 and remains on track to be finished by the end of August.