PRT to close Red Line through August to complete safety-critical construction projects

Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s (PRT) Red Line service will be temporarily closed from June 16 until the end of August while crews complete several safety-critical construction projects.

The projects, which were initially planned to be completed separately, will now be completed simultaneously to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and minimize disruptions while enhancing the overall reliability and safety of this critical transit corridor. The projects include replacing more than 10,000 feet of light-rail track and reconstructing four grade crossings in Castle Shannon, Mt. Lebanon, Dormont and the Beechview neighborhood of the city of Pittsburgh, Pa.

During the closure, PRT notes all Red Line trips will be detoured via the Blue Line and will be renamed “Blue Line” to avoid confusion. To supplement access to and from Beechview, Dormont, Mt. Lebanon, Castle Shannon and other South Hills communities, PRT will operate a free rail shuttle and two free temporary bus routes.

The temporary shuttles will be included in PRT’s regular schedules and viewable in PRT’s and third-party real-time applications.

PRT notes it was unable to match every shuttle trip with an operator so some trips will be filled with overtime work while others may not be filled at all. PRT will attempt to communicate any unfilled trips as early as possible.