PRT’s first draft for Bus Line Redesign project promotes better access to public transit

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has released the first draft for its Bus Line Redesign project. Through the project, the agency will work to develop a new bus network designed to rethink and improve service quality and reliability, expand connections, attract new riders and better meet the demand of communities with the greatest transit needs.

PRT last conducted a bus network redesign more than a decade ago. The agency notes Draft Network 1.0 helps to connect more Allegheny County residents to more jobs, healthcare facilities, grocery stores and shopping centers. It creates additional one-seat rides to Oakland, Pa., improves connections between communities with new crosstown routes and transit hubs and increases frequencies throughout the week and on weekends compared to today’s bus network.

“The draft network reflects a collaborative, data-driven approach aimed at answering key questions on where our bus routes should go, when should they operate and how frequently should they run,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We’re eager to receive public feedback and make these improvements as soon as possible.”

The draft network is cost-neutral, using the same budget and resources as the current network by reallocating and streamlining services from places where demand has waned, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to viewing the plan, the public is encouraged to use the interactive tools and surveys to provide feedback. PRT will also be hosting and attending several in person and online meetings and events in communities across Allegheny County to collect input through early 2025. The first public event will be held in Schenley Plaza in Oakland on Oct. 16.

“Allegheny County has changed a lot over the last decade. By redesigning the network to reflect where people live and work today, we’re making sure public transit plays a critical role in creating a more equitable and inclusive future,” said PRT’s Chief Development Officer Amy Silbermann.

In addition to traditional bus service, the draft network also identifies four microtransit zonesEarlier this year, the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission awarded PRT a $4 million grant for a microtransit pilot to test the new service model. The Bus Line Redesign initiative was among the priority projects in PRT’s NEXTransit long-range plan, which PRT’s board adopted in 2021. Planners kicked off the project during fall 2023 by analyzing the existing network and held several events to solicit feedback from riders.

During the past several months, PRT says they have reviewed the input, conducted a market analysis and worked tirelessly to develop the draft network in concert with internal and external stakeholders. PRT planners will incorporate the feedback they receive during the winter and update the plan before unveiling the proposed final network in spring 2025. PRT expects to implement the changes in phases beginning in 2026.