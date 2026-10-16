MI: New regional transit route will link Midland, Delta, SVSU and MBS

In the near future, a public transportation route will run four times a week from the Delta College Midland Center to Delta's main campus, Saginaw Valley State University, MBS International Airport and back to Midland.

As announced on Tuesday, the State of Michigan's Infrastructure Projects Authority Fund has awarded $571,478 to Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services to support a regional transit connection linking Midland, Delta main campus, SVSU and MBS.

The service is expected to operate Monday through Thursday. It is intended to provide an additional transportation option for students, workers, travelers and families. The project also supports planning for an SVSU transit gateway that would provide a shared transfer point for regional transit systems.

Community partners, including the Midland Area Community Foundation, United Way of Midland County, the Great Lakes Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau, private donors, Delta College and SVSU, have pledged contributions expected to meet local match requirements for the first three years.

Route development was coordinated with Midland County Connection and Midland Dial-A-Ride, with STARS assuming operational responsibility based on its fleet, drivers and regional service experience.

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