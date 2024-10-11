City of Big Rapids, The Routing Company enter five year on-demand transit partnership

The Routing Company (TRC) is expanding its partnership with the city of Big Rapids, Mich., to continue on-demand transit and shuttle service for up to five years. The expansion of services includes a permanent continuation of the city’s two services TRC launched with Big Rapids in May 2024 through a pilot program. The first service, operating under the name Big Rapids Dial-a-Ride, offers on-demand transit to riders across the city from Monday through Saturday. All vehicles operating this service are equipped with wheelchair lifts. The second service in partnership with the city of Big Rapids provides a flexible campus shuttle, available throughout the academic year to students of Ferris State University.

“The success of the Big Rapids pilot program is a strong testament to the scalability and effectiveness of the Big Rapids team and TRC's Pingo platform," said TRC CEO James Cox. "This five-year partnership allows Big Rapids to build upon the initial success of its on-demand transit and campus shuttle service, expanding its reach to provide convenient, flexible and efficient transportation for a wider range of residents and students.”



Key highlights of the expanded agreement:

Multi-year commitment: The partnership extends for an initial period of one year with four one-year renewal options.

Large service area: Both services continue to reach a wide range of residents, eliminating transit deserts and improving accessibility.

Enhanced service options: Residents can expect more flexible booking options and additional features through the Ride Pingo™ app.

Scalability and growth: The agreement positions Big Rapids for future growth and expansion of its public transit services.



"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with TRC and invest in a sustainable public transportation solution for Big Rapids," said City of Big Rapids Transit Manager Dawn Fuller. "This long-term agreement aligns with our commitment to providing accessible and efficient transportation options for our residents, fostering a more connected and vibrant community."

TRC supports the city of Big Rapids’ transit needs with its full suite of Pingo products, including Pingo Shuttle™ and Pingo Campus™.