City of Detroit, MDOT, Michigan Central enter MOU for new multimodal transit hub

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), the city of Detroit and Michigan Central entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that commits $40 million in funding for research and engineering for the creation of a multimodal transportation hub located in the 30-acre Michigan Central Innovation District. The transit hub would feature a new passenger rail and intercity bus transit station.

“Downtown Detroit is open for business and on the move as one of the best places to live, work and pioneer cutting-edge ideas,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s MOU lays the foundation for a new multimodal transportation hub that will grow our regional economy, make downtown Detroit more vibrant and connect residents and visitors to our communities. It builds on a historic investment in transit that I signed in my seventh balanced, bipartisan budget. Let’s keep getting it done.”

In an effort to bring infrastructure and multimodal connectivity options to the city, the design will:

Serve as a new gateway, expanding access to the city and state with a direct connection between the Detroit-Ann Arbor Innovation Corridor and Detroit Metro Airport.

Support regional economic opportunities by strengthening the interconnected innovation ecosystem via a proposed extension of a Chicago-Detroit Amtrak Wolverine train to include Windsor and Toronto.

Position Detroit as a leader in the region’s transit future, cementing Michigan as a destination for ongoing talent attraction and outside investment.

“As Detroit’s innovation ecosystem grows at an unprecedented rate, our transit infrastructure must evolve alongside it, by linking entrepreneurs and companies to emerging innovation zones and the opportunities they unlock,” said Michigan Central CEO Josh Sirefman. “This is just another step in positioning Michigan Central as the hub that not only connects people to possibility but drives regional growth.”

Why now

The Howard Street bus station, currently owned and operated by MDOT, serves Greyhound, Indian Trails, Baron’s Bus and the Amtrak station in the New Center neighborhood. Each of these need renovations and don’t offer the amenities and functionality expected by travelers.

“This is a positive step to further develop Michigan Central into a true transportation hub and innovation ecosystem,” said State Transportation Director Bradley Wieferich. “We look forward to working with partners Michigan Central, the city of Detroit and others to make this a reality.”

MDOT and Michigan Central say they are laying the foundation for a transit hub that connects people to jobs, education and opportunities, though work is only just beginning.

“For decades, Michigan Central Station was the gateway to Detroit, and we are excited to begin the work of re-establishing train service at a new multi-modal transit facility in the shadow of the station,” said city of Detroit Chief of Infrastructure Sam Krassenstein. “Detroiters deserve a first-class facility for bus and train service and this agreement puts us on a path to make it happen.”

Further details about final designs, full funding, public engagement opportunities and completion timelines will be developed and shared as the process continues.