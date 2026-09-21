Houston Metro inks order for 100 NFI Xcelsior 40-foot CNG buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) has announced an order from the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) for 100 Xcelsior® 40-foot compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. The order was added to New Flyer’s firm backlog in the second quarter of 2026.

The purchase of approximately $93 million in vehicles is supported by funding from the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) 2025-2026 Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Program and Bus and Bus Facilities Projects. The new buses will replace end-of-life vehicles, designed to help Houston Metro support lower-emission transit service across the Houston region. The initiative is being undertaken in conjunction with upgrades to select Houston Metro facilities that will increase CNG fueling capacity.

“For more than 30 years, Houston Metro and NFI have worked together to support safe, dependable transit for the Houston region,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “We’re honored to continue that partnership with New Flyer Xcelsior CNG buses that will help enhance service for riders, support [Houston Metro’s] ongoing fleet renewal efforts, and continue advancing cleaner public transportation solutions for the communities it serves.

The manufacturer says the latest order further strengthens the longstanding relationship between NFI and Houston Metro, which has included New Flyer transit buses and MCI motorcoaches since 1991. Together, the organizations continue working to support essential transportation services, system investments and improved transit access across the Houston metropolitan region.

“CNG allows [Houston Metro] to deliver the reliable service our customers depend on while operating a cleaner, more efficient fleet,” said Houston Metro Interim COO Kurt Luhrsen. “As we replace aging buses, we have an opportunity to reduce emissions and make responsible choices that benefit both our riders and the Houston region. CNG is an important part of that commitment.”

This agreement and eventual delivery come as agencies, like the Central Ohio Transportation Authority, have made similar orders to replace vehicles that are also reaching the end of its useful life.