COTA awards contract to New Flyer to supply Xcelsior® CNG heavy-duty transit buses

The Central Ohio Transit Authority has awarded a contract to New Flyer of America to supply up to 45 60-foot Xcelsior® compressed natural gas (CNG) heavy-duty transit buses.

The contract includes a firm order of 12 buses, with options for COTA to purchase up to 33 additional buses. The buses will replace end-of-life vehicles while supporting the launch of new bus rapid transit (BRT) service in Columbus and surrounding communities. The purchase is supported by funding awarded through the federal Low or No Emission (Low-No) Grant Program, following New Flyer and COTA’s successful 2025 collaboration to secure funding for articulated CNG buses.

New Flyer of America has partnered with COTA since 2000, delivering more than 230 buses, including 102 CNG-powered buses. This is COTA's first purchase of 60-foot New Flyer articulated buses, as the agency expands high-capacity transit service across Central Ohio.

COTA is currently working on three BRTs:

The West Broad Street BRT line will run 9.3 miles from Prairie Township to downtown Columbus, featuring 17 stations, dedicated bus lanes and integrated bike lanes, sidewalks and community amenities to improve connectivity and access.

The East Main Street BRT line will run eight miles from downtown Columbus to Reynoldsburg, featuring 17 stations, dedicated bus lanes, sidewalks and community amenities to improve connectivity and access.

The Northwest BRT line will run from downtown Columbus to COTA’s Bethel Road Park and Ride in the first phase, with future phases extending along Sawmill Road and through Bridge Park to the Ohio University campus area in Dublin.

All BRT projects are part of the agency's LinkUs program, a collaborative effort with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, COTA and the city of Columbus to allow for mobility implementation efforts within the region to be centered under an umbrella program. The agency notes the timelines for the BRT projects are fluid.

“Bus rapid transit is transforming the way communities move, providing greater capacity and an enhanced passenger experience while supporting regional growth,” said North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “Delivering COTA’s first 60-foot New Flyer articulated buses is an exciting milestone that reflects the agency’s vision for high-capacity transit and our shared commitment to supporting the future of mobility in central Ohio.”

COTA President and CEO Monica Tellez-Fowler notes the addition of articulated buses to the agency's fleet is "another important step toward building the rapid transit system Central Ohio needs and deserves. As our region continues to grow, we must invest in the capacity, infrastructure and service needed to move more people efficiently and reliably. These vehicles will help us deliver on the promise of LinkUS and bring high-capacity rapid transit closer to reality for our customers and communities.”