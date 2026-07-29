FTA issues NOFO for $610 million in bus grant funding 

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has issued a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) for $610 million in bus grants for fiscal year (FY) 2026, with $21 million in funding available through the Buses and Bus Facilities Program and $589 million in funding available through the Low or No Emission Grant Program.

“Every day, millions of American families rely on buses to get around their communities,” said FTA Acting Deputy Administrator Matthew Cahill. “That’s why the Trump Administration is laser-focused on delivering reliable and modern bus infrastructure that will serve Americans for years to come.”

Projects will be awarded to support transit agencies in:

Buying, leasing and rehabilitating buses and vans and building bus facilities.

Buying or leasing low-emission or no-emission buses, purchasing equipment and constructing supporting facilities.

In FY25, FTA awarded $2 billion in funding for 165 transit projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C. In FY24, FTA awarded $1.5 billion in funding for 117 projects in 47 states.

For this round of funding, FTA intends to prioritize low-emission projects over zero-emission projects. Project proposals are due by Sept. 21, 2026. More information on how to apply can be found on FTA's website.