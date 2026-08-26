SJJPA, RABA cut ribbon on Route 5 Gold Runner Thruway bus service

On Aug. 24, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) and Redding Area Bus Authority (RABA) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Route 5 Gold Runner Thruway bus service that connects the cities of Redding and Sacramento, Calif., along the Interstate 5 corridor. The new route, which began service on Aug. 10, provides two daily round-trips with stops in Redding, Red Bluff, Orland, Williams, Sacramento International Airport and downtown Sacramento at the Sacramento Valley Station, creating a direct connection between rural Northern California communities and the Sacramento region.

Route 5 is part of a multi-year strategy that dates back to 2017 when the Shasta Regional Transportation Agency (SRTA) and SJJPA began advancing plans for an I-5 express bus as part of the North State Intercity Bus System. In January 2024, SJJPA truncated Route 3 in Chico, Calif., and enabled bus-only ticketing between Redding and Red Bluff, laying the groundwork for RABA to begin operating the Redding-Chico segment in August 2024 under agreements with Amtrak and SJJPA.

That first phase allowed RABA to demonstrate service performance and prepare for the Redding-Sacramento route, including motorcoach acquisition. In April 2025, the North State Intercity Bus to Rail Plan was adopted by the SRTA Board, and the return of Gold Runner's seventh daily round-trip created the opportunity to advance the I-5 express connection now known as Route 5.

Earlier this year, SJJPA launched Route 40, connecting Merced and San Jose, Calif., as part of the same ongoing effort to expand Thruway bus connections across the Gold Runner network. SJJPA says Route 5 expands that strategy further north, providing greater mobility and access to rural populations to the rest of the state by connecting to the broader passenger rail system.

According to SJJPA, Route 5 delivers a faster, more direct alternative to the existing Route 3 service along State Route 99 and gives residents a new connection to Sacramento International Airport, Gold Runner and Capitol Corridor trains, as well as Sacramento Regional Transit at the Sacramento Valley Station. Riders can also connect to local transit in Redding and Red Bluff and to Glenn Ride service to Chico via the Orland stop. Additionally, Route 5 travelers can purchase bus-only tickets for all cities along the route.

“Route 5 delivers on a long-standing goal of connecting the North State to the Sacramento region,” said SJJPA CEO Chris Orlando. “This service gives North State residents a direct, reliable connection to Sacramento and the broader passenger rail network. The new connection is the result of strong coordination between our agencies and reflects what's possible when regional partners work together toward a shared goal.”

According to ABC News Los Angeles and Southern California, the Gold Runner leaves Redding twice daily at 9:00 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Return buses arrive in Redding at 4:40 p.m. and 11:40 p.m. Tickets cost $23 each way.

"Route 5 is the result of years of collaboration and a shared vision to improve regional mobility," said RABA Interim Transit Manager Zachary Bonnin. "This new service gives North State residents a faster, more convenient connection to Sacramento, Sacramento International Airport and California's passenger rail network, expanding access to jobs, education, healthcare and travel opportunities. This has been a highly anticipated service for our community, and we're excited to see it become a reality."