San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority launches Gold Runner Thruway bus service 

The San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) launched a new Gold Runner Thruway bus service, expanding travel options between the Central Valley and the Bay Area. The new Route 40 service will connect Merced with San Jose, Calif., with stops in Los Banos and Gilroy.

According to the agency, Route 40 builds on the Gold Runner Thruway bus system, which extends rail service beyond station cities and plays a key role in how riders access the passenger rail network. By connecting Merced to San Jose, the new route supports students, workers, visitors and residents who rely on coordinated rail and bus travel to reach destinations across California.

“Route 40 is the latest step in our ongoing work to better connect communities across California,” said SJJPA and San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) CEO Chris Orlando. “By expanding our Thruway bus network to create more connections with the Gold Runner rail service, we’re giving more people ways to reach jobs, schools and other destinations throughout California.”

SJPPA says the launch of Route 40 comes during a period of significant progress for Gold Runner service, as over the past month, SJJPA has taken several major steps to strengthen connectivity across the corridor. In November, the agency introduced the Gold Runner brand, uniting its intercity rail and Thruway bus services under a single identity that highlights the broad reach of the integrated Thruway bus and rail system. In early December, Orlando was appointed as SJRRC CEO. SJPPA notes his leadership arrives as the agencies advance service improvements and prepare for the next phase of passenger rail growth.

The agency also restored its seventh daily Gold Runner round trip on Dec. 8, returning the corridor to its full pre-2020 schedule for the first time since early in the pandemic. The reinstated trip provides riders with more flexibility and completes the service rebuild between Bakersfield, the San Joaquin Valley and Sacramento.