Gold Runner adopted as brand name for San Joaquins Intercity Rail Corridor and Thruway Bus Network

Gold Runner has been adopted as the official brand name of the San Joaquins Intercity Rail Corridor and associated Thruway Bus network.

In 2015, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) adopted the Amtrak® San Joaquins brand. Over the years since, the authority has made substantial investments to establish and promote the San Joaquins brand, engaging communities throughout its service territory. As the service evolves with significant growth initiatives, the authority says it has moved to reconsider its branding approach to better reflect its vision, growth and ownership of the service.

“The adoption of the Gold Runner brand marks a significant milestone for our service and passengers,” said SJJPA Executive Director Stacey Mortensen. “This rebranding positions us to fully own our identity, aligns with the strategic goals of the California State Rail Plan and highlights our commitment to expanding the service to better serve passengers throughout California utilizing our rail and Thruway bus services.”

SJJPA notes the shift to Gold Runner comes after comprehensive market research and feedback from focus groups of San Joaquins passengers. According to the authority, over 60 percent of San Joaquins passengers utilize Thruway buses on at least one leg of their journey. As such, an authority-owned brand enables the authority to emphasize the full scope of transportation options available within the San Joaquins Corridor.

“The Gold Runner brand reflects California's rich history and future-forward mindset, combining our heritage with a clear focus on multimodal transportation,” said SJJPA Board Chair Doug Verboon. “This brand gives riders a positive introduction to the extensive connectivity our services provide throughout the region.”

In addition, the Gold Runner brand facilitates a cohesive identity, as the authority advances shared initiatives within the Valley Rail Program, in collaboration with ACE®, Capitol Corridor, Pacific Surfliner and California high-speed rail. The brand strategy also aligns the SJJPA with similar branding ownership structures such as the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority, enhancing regional consistency and brand recognition.

SJJPA is implementing a phased rollout of the Gold Runner brand, with updates to station signage, marketing materials and digital platforms occurring over the coming months. As part of the effort, the authority will host public events and community outreach initiatives to introduce the new brand, engage with riders and highlight the expanded services available under Gold Runner.