IA: HIRTA reduces transportation services in Jasper County due to funding shortfall

Public transportation services in Jasper County will be reduced starting June 30, and the Heart of Iowa Regional Transit Agency (HIRTA) said it is largely due to a "lack of broader local support" creating a budget shortfall. In a press release, the organization said it cannot maintain existing services levels.

Federals funds that HIRTA receives require a 50 percent match from local sources, which means every federal dollar must be matched from contributions made by cities, counties or other local support. Although HIRTA also receives some support from the state, it does not cover the fully requirement.

Newton is the only city in Jasper County that contributes local funding, and it is also where the county's HIRTA fleet is located.

As a result, trips outside of Newton that were previous available multiple days per week will now be limited to Mondays only, beginning June 30. Julia Castillo, executive director of HIRTA, knows the change will be difficult for riders who rely on the organization's services. HIRTA had explored every available option.

"...But we must operate responsibly within the funding we have," Castillo said. "Without adequate local funding to match federal dollars, our ability to maintain the level of service people are used to simply isn't possible. We are committed to seeking solutions and restoring more service as soon as funding allows."

Regardless of the reduced services, HIRTA said it remains committed to serving Jasper County and is actively seeking additional funding to restore full service in the future. More detailed information about the service changes will be shared prior to the June 30 effective date.

For questions or to learn more, contact HIRTA at 1-877-686-0029 or [email protected].

HIRTA provides door-to-door public transit services across Central Iowa, ensuring accessible transportation for anyone for any reason. Serving individuals of all ages and abilities, HIRTA connects communities with healthcare, employment, education, and essential services.

