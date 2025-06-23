New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection awards $983,950 in Mobility planning grant funding.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) awarded $983,950 in transportation planning grants as part of a newly launched effort to identify and develop local transportation solutions that will reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles that impact communities.

The eMobility planning grant program will help four transportation management associations (TMA) work with partner communities to develop solutions to help alleviate traffic congestion and connect residents to jobs, educational opportunities, medical services and other resources. NJDEP says that if the solutions include electric shared-use transportation such as carshares, rideshares or fixed-route shuttle services, the associations will then be encouraged to apply for additional funding to implement those solutions.

“Providing clean public transportation options such as zero-emission vehicles or ridesharing services that are reliable and affordable is key to the well-being of our communities, especially those long overburdened by environmental and health stressors,” said NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “These grants will help communities provide accessible and clean transportation options that reduce air pollution, protect public health and strengthen the economy.”

NJDEP Director of Climate Change Mitigation and Monitoring Peg Hanna added, “We know that not every town is the same, so we’re offering these planning grants in order for towns to develop specialized solutions that meet the unique transportation needs of their residents. Clean, safe, reliable and affordable transportation will provide residents with broader access to jobs, food, education and medical services.”

The TMAs receiving eMobility planning grants are:

Avenues in Motion: $145,450 for projects in Morristown and Phillipsburg.

$145,450 for projects in Morristown and Phillipsburg. Cross County Connection TMA: $400,000 for projects spanning Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties.

$400,000 for projects spanning Salem, Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties. EZ Ride: $200,000 for projects in Plainfield and Orange.

$200,000 for projects in Plainfield and Orange. Greater Mercer TMA: $238,500 for projects in East Windsor/Hightstown, Toms River and Lakewood.

“I want to thank NJDEP for awarding this funding to help these transportation management associations advance their sustainable transportation and mobility work,” said David W. Behrend, executive director, North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, which oversees the state’s TMAs. “The associations are key partners in helping us achieve regional goals, and these grants will explore strategies to improve air quality, alleviate congestion and increase connectivity for residents.”

Coordinated transportation planning

NJDEP notes TMAs are non-profit, public-private partnerships established to partner with businesses and local government to provide commuter information and services.

In the coming months, the TMAs will begin their projects by gathering demographic data, evaluating current transportation options and conducting surveys and community engagement to better understand resident perspectives.

NJDEP notes that after this initial research and engagement, the associations will consider several transportation solutions and do additional community engagement to see which options would best meet the needs of residents. The projects will follow NJDEP’s eMobility Planning Toolkit, a step-by-step guide released in 2024 that helps local leaders plan transportation solutions that may be eligible for eMobility grants.

Once projects are complete, the TMAs will submit a comprehensive report highlighting key findings and recommendations. NJDEP says transportation planners, local governments and community groups may also use insights from the reports to deepen their understanding of community needs and advocate for transportation investments that equitably serve residents.