IA: North Iowa at Work: Mason City Transit Department

There's lots to do and see in Mason City, and for those without a private vehicle public transportation can get you where you want to go.

The Mason City Transit Department is made up of Dylan Shulte, transit operations manager, and Nick Kauffman, transit supervisor, at City Hall. The pair are backed by three administrative assistants and 18 part-time transit drivers who run the five carefully planned routes throughout the city.

Shulte and Kauffman deal with logistics, reporting and scheduling, alongside myriad other tasks that keep the buses running on time.

"We've made some minor adjustments to the routes in the last few years," Schulte said, "maybe half a dozen. But mostly, the routes were set when both Nick and I came on. If there are issues, we talk to the drivers and find out the most popular routes. We also track requested changes."

One change has been the relocation of the Veteran's Affairs Clinic to Tiffany Drive on the West Central route. Many riders use the service for doctors appointments.

The five routes are the one-hour West Central Blue, North Central Green, South Central Orange, East Central Red and Northeast Purple. The only portion of Mason City not directly served by a transit route is the far southeast side.

Drivers are paid $18 an hour. That will rise to $19 in July. The department employs 18 drivers, with six on the road at any given moment. The remaining staff fill in for illness, vacation or emergency. Drivers also participate Iowa's retirement plan, called IPERS.

Shifts are from 6:30 a.m. to noon and noon to 5:30 p.m. Drivers log approximately 30 hours driving per week. Some drive the same route day after day, and others pick up whichever route is open.

A commecial driver's license is a requirement — a Class C CDL with passenger endorsement — and the city will help potential employees gain the qualifications.

Rides on Mason City buses are exceptionally affordable. A one-way trip costs just 50 cents, and a monthly transit pass is just $17 for unlimited rides. Passes and transit tokens can be purchased at City Hall. Tokens are 50 cents each and do not expire, while passes are good for a calendar month.

Drivers do not make change, for their safety.

The West Central route is a popular, if extended, ride. The bus runs from downtown all the way to Indianhead Shopping Center on Mason City's west side. Along the way, stops are made at both Mercy campuses, Fleet Farm, Target and Walmart.

The one hour route is the department's only extended route. The other routes are 30 minutes — buses leave on the half hour from downtown. Riders can embark at the transit comfort station in Central Park or join the ride at any street corner along the marked route.

Medical appointments, shopping and trips to work are common reasons residents use the transit system. Some folks also see it as an entertaining way to kill some time.

Chris Swingen and Aaron Binder enjoy the companionship of drivers and passengers along the routes. The cheerful gentlemen rode along with the Globe Gazette reporter, filling in details and pointing out favorite places.

Binder knows almost as much about the drivers as they do themselves. He and Swingen both say the "happy bus" is driven by Sandy Lumm. Lumm's dedication to decorating her bus with seasonal decor was a topic of conversation.

"She does something decorative for every holiday," Binder said. "She's really funny, too."

Lou Cira drives the Northeast Purple route. His daily runs take him from downtown toward Shalom Towers and the Good Shepherd Health Center. He goes all he way out to NIACC, stopping at the dorms and NIACC administration building before returning to town.

He loves connecting with residents as they go about the tasks of their day. What doesn't he like about his job?

"Winter," Cira said.

Bob Walker recently drove the West Central route. He's been driving for just over a year and a half. He also "retired" a year and a half ago.

"I was a manager for Hy-Vee for 23 years, a hotel manager for 21 years, and I never liked having someone look over my shoulder," he said. "What I like about this is mostly engaging with people."

He assists riders with a multitude of tasks. He clicks his counter as each rider embarks and clicks it again if they transfer from his bus to another route. A transfer ticket allows riders to move from one route to another without paying a second fare as long as they are still on a one way trip.

He assists riders with a gentle grace. Mike Esquivel is visually impaired, and as he approached the bus with his cane tapping before him, Walker slid the doors open and called out, making Esquivel's ascent friendly and safe.

Walker also assists passengers with mobility concerns. Each bus is equipped with a lift and locking mechanisms so riders with mobility aids such as walkers and wheelchairs can still easily access public transportation.

The department also offers a paratransit program, a door-to-door service for those seeking access to medical appointments. The service can be paid through an agency or organization, but costs only $1 for a one-way trip for those who are not covered. Reservations must be made a day ahead of time by calling (641) 421-3616.

In addition to Mason City Transit, the department coordinates closely with the state-funded Region 2 transit operating out of the North Iowa Area Council of Governments, known as NIACOG.

© 2025 Globe Gazette, Mason City, Iowa.

Visit www.globegazette.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.