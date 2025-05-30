SEPTA rolls out first hydrogen-powered buses into revenue service

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) rolled out its first two hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses into revenue service, marking a major step in the agency’s zero-emissions bus (ZEB) program.

The buses operate out of Midvale—SEPTA's largest bus depot—and serve riders along Route 23. SEPTA notes Midvale is currently equipped with a hydrogen fueling station and temporary maintenance station to work on the hydrogen buses while permanent upgrades are being installed. These are the first two of 10 buses that are projected to enter revenue service, with the remaining eight buses rolling out in the coming weeks.

Piloting these buses on the system allows SEPTA to monitor how they perform on different terrains and weather conditions. The agency says the data collected from the pilot program will help make decisions on what mix of zero-emissions bus technologies to use in the future. SEPTA says this is part of its long-term goal of transitioning its diesel-electric hybrid buses to a fully zero-emissions fleet.

Benefits of ZEBs:

Zero tailpipe emissions : ZEBs’ all-electric propulsion systems eliminate direct and local air pollution, helping to achieve better air quality and protect the health of the local communities where they operate.

: ZEBs’ all-electric propulsion systems eliminate direct and local air pollution, helping to achieve better air quality and protect the health of the local communities where they operate. Lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions : ZEBs produce fewer GHG emissions than fossil-fuel powered vehicles, especially when the electricity used to charge batteries or produce hydrogen fuel is generated from renewable energy sources.

: ZEBs produce fewer GHG emissions than fossil-fuel powered vehicles, especially when the electricity used to charge batteries or produce hydrogen fuel is generated from renewable energy sources. Decreased noise pollution: ZEBs produce less noise than diesel and hybrid buses, as they do not have traditional combustion engines.

The new hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses are operating on Route 23, which traverses the city from 11th and Market Street to Chestnut Hill. The buses also have custom exterior wraps designed by local artist Amberella that were most recently on display at SEPTA’s Earth Day Celebrations in April and the Smart and Sustainable Mobility Showcase at the Navy Yard in May.