New York Gov. Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Murphy, PANYNJ break ground on first stage of Midtown Bus Terminal

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) broke ground on the Dyer Avenue deck-overs, marking the first stage in construction of the new Midtown Bus Terminal. The deck-overs will facilitate construction of the new bus terminal and will be used for staging buses during construction. Ultimately, the deck-overs will be transformed into 3.5 acres of new publicly accessible open green space after construction of the new bus terminal is complete.

“Here in New York, we are showing the world what is possible when government and the local community commit to making the vision of modern infrastructure a reality,” Gov. Hochul said. “A new Midtown Bus Terminal will deliver an enhanced experience for millions of riders, breathe new life into the surrounding neighborhood and ensure that this gateway to the city is one New Yorkers can be proud of for generations to come.”

Gov. Murphy added, “Today’s groundbreaking reflects our shared commitment to improving the transit experience throughout the tri-state area. Upon completion, the new state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal will serve hundreds of thousands of commuters each day as they head to work, school, medical appointments or return home. This project is another major step toward modernizing our transportation infrastructure, improving the commuter experience and reducing bus congestion. Just as importantly, it will create thousands of good-paying union jobs, bolstering our workforce and economy.”

PANYNJ notes that when complete, the project will include a new main terminal, a separate storage and staging building and new ramps leading directly into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel. The project plan — including the permanent closure of a portion of 41st St. between Eighth and Ninth avenues, a central main entrance, more street-facing retail, a soaring multi-story indoor atrium and new public open space — will enhance the commuter experience at the bus terminal and become a centerpiece for the community.

“It is incredibly satisfying to break ground on the first stage of construction of a new Midtown Bus Terminal that will improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of daily commuters between New Jersey and New York and greatly improve the community hosting it,” said PANYNJ Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “I’d like to thank Gov. Murphy and Gov. Hochul for their full support of a project that will bring economic growth and vitality to our bistate region for decades to come.”

PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton added, “Today’s groundbreaking for the first stage of a new Midtown Bus Terminal is a momentous accomplishment that moved forward after years of delay by focusing on two key propositions: improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of daily commuters and providing real benefits to a community burdened by an architectural eyesore and a deluge of bus traffic. By focusing on benefits both to commuters and the surrounding community, we are now moving forward with a project that enjoys unprecedented support at every level of government on both sides of the river, and at last, we are on our way to creating a gateway that our region deserves.”

According to PANYNJ, the new terminal is designed to meet projected 2040-50 commuter growth, provide a best-in-class customer experience that serves the region’s 21st century public transportation needs and enhance the surrounding community. The project does not include the taking of any private property, as it will be built on existing PANYNJ property, stretching as far west as 11th Ave.

The agency says the new bus terminal will be built for the future and designed to be net-zero emissions, accommodating all-electric bus fleets and implementing modern technology innovations. The new ramp structure will provide a direct connection to the Lincoln Tunnel, with added queue space and bypass capability, thereby reducing congestion, bus circulation, idling and parking on local city streets.

PANYNJ notes the final plan for the Midtown Bus Terminal replacement project incorporates extensive public feedback from a broad community outreach effort, including input from New York City, New Jersey, commuters, local community boards and elected officials in both states. The total cost of the replacement project has been estimated at approximately $10 billion, with actual procurement for phase one of the project actively in progress.

The construction plan for the new bus terminal calls for it to be built in phases, with the deck-overs being built first, followed by the storage and staging facility. The Dyer Avenue deck-overs project encompasses the construction of two decks over below-grade portions of Dyer Avenue and the Lincoln Tunnel Expressway between West 37th and West 38th streets and between West 38th and West 39th streets. The storage and staging facility will serve as a temporary terminal while the existing terminal is demolished and replaced.