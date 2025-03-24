CA: EDITORIAL: Editorial: Stability of Marin Airporter public transportation deal is valuable

It has been nearly 20 years since Marin Transit added the Marin Airporter bus service company as a partner to help operate its routes.

Earlier this month, county officials continued to show their trust in the local employee-owned company by signing it to a four-year, $73.3 million service contract that expands the Airporter's responsibilities in helping provide reliable public transportation to all points in the county — not just San Francisco International Airport.

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown five years ago drained ridership for public transportation providers around the Bay Area and beyond. Marin Transit took a hit, but with the help of Marin Airporter and its other partners, it continued to provide affordable bus rides throughout the county.

It delivered essential workers to their jobs when Marin needed them most. For a significant number of Marin residents, riding the bus continues to be the most reasonable way to get around.

Now, Marin Transit is doubling down on its near-term reliance on drivers and the infrastructure of Marin Airporter. The price tag is high — Robert Betts, director of operations and maintenance for Marin Transit, called it "potentially one of the largest contract awards dollar-wise in the history of our agency."

Essentially, the county is putting a high value on past records of success. With a needed boost in driver salaries over the last few years, the cost of staying in business with Marin Airporter has gone up.

That's understandable, but Marin Transit officials also need to learn from what they heard during the bidding process. Different providers were interested in the contract. Only Marin Airporter submitted one, as others cited the difficulty of competing without a local bus yard.

The theory that building its own yard for electric buses in San Rafael will change Marin Transit's negotiating power and allow more competitive bids in the future needs to be vetted. Should it prove to be true, that must be a factor in kicking negotiations between the city and the agency into high gear. Taxpayers need to know public agencies are doing what they can to stretch the money we provide.

To that end, Marin Airporter appears to be going the extra mile to serve all residents who step on its buses. The contract allows it to expand services, if needed, and it promises to maintain approximately 32 bus stops along the routes it serves.

Well-planned and well-maintained bus stops go a long way in the experience of the rider. It also helps keep traffic moving and improve safety on our streets.

The overall deal allows officials to feel confident that the big expenditure will bring stability to its public transportation system, which most agree is a critical service as people travel to work, school, shopping areas or for services.

Marin Transit's contract with Marin Airporter for $73.3 million over the next four years may not have been a bargain, but it is the right move for the county right now.

