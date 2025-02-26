  • Subscribe
    TX: SCRPT receives grant for its Connection transportation service

    Feb. 26, 2025
    By Kent Miller

    Source The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas (TNS)

    Hunt County users of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit’s Connection buses and vans should be in for a little safer ride after SCRPT received a 2024 safety grant from the Texas Political Subdivisions Joint Self-Insurance Fund last week.

    The grant for $3,398 will be used to equip every Connection bus and van with defibrillators. In total, the Texas Political Subdivisions JSIF doubled their output for 2024, awarding $200,000 in grants.

    The Connection – a state-designated rural transit district – serves residents of Greenville and Hunt County with demand response, curb to curb service for the general public.

    Transportation service hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays and bad weather days regardless of age or economic status.

    One day advance notice is required with reservations made by calling (903) 454-1444 during office hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

