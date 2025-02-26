TX: SCRPT receives grant for its Connection transportation service

Hunt County users of Senior Center Resources and Public Transit’s Connection buses and vans should be in for a little safer ride after SCRPT received a 2024 safety grant from the Texas Political Subdivisions Joint Self-Insurance Fund last week.

The grant for $3,398 will be used to equip every Connection bus and van with defibrillators. In total, the Texas Political Subdivisions JSIF doubled their output for 2024, awarding $200,000 in grants.

The Connection – a state-designated rural transit district – serves residents of Greenville and Hunt County with demand response, curb to curb service for the general public.

Transportation service hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday except holidays and bad weather days regardless of age or economic status.

One day advance notice is required with reservations made by calling (903) 454-1444 during office hours from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

