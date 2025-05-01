PA: LATS routes in Sunbury available at City Hall

The Lower Anthracite Transportation System will make nearly 20 stops throughout Sunbury, according to city officials.

Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious and city officials have been working on getting the system, commonly known as LATS, up and running in the city for the past year. The stops and routes are now in place.

Brosious, City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski and administrative assistant Robyn Garinger met with LATS officials on April 11, to discuss the stops in Sunbury and the route, according to Garinger.

“The route will be five days a week,” she said.

“Some stops included are the three high-rises, the Northumberland County Courthouse, the Northumberland County Assistance Office and the old bank located at North 4th Street and Market Street.”

The current route has 19 stops and is up and running and the cost is $1 per ride, officials said. Those age 65 and older can ride for free.

If residents want a full map of the stops to hang in their homes, they are asked to stop in City Hall for a copy, Brosious said.

Brosious said times of the stops vary and individuals would need to call City Hall at 570-286-7820 to get the time schedules until they are finalized.

Councilman Nate Savidge, who also serves as the chief clerk in Northumberland County, said he was happy for residents.

“The LATS expansion is a much-needed service in the Sunbury and Valley area,” he said. “It provides our seniors and local residents with transportation to essential services.

Savidge said the county is also working toward offering more public transportation.

“The past year has seen the county commissioners invest in rabbittransit Stop Hopper program as well,” he said. These services paired together reflect major investment into public transport. The data shows these are local people going to work, medical appointments, shopping, pharmacies, grocery stores and more. In a few months we will be able to see which routes are most utilized and see a local shift in economic development, food security and expanded services for our local residents.”

