SFMTA Board of Supervisors approves preliminary project agreement for new Potrero Bus Yard

On Dec. 10, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Board of Supervisors approved the preliminary project agreement for the new Potrero Bus Yard, marking a major milestone in the Potrero Yard Modernization Project. The agreement with lead developer, Potrero Neighborhood Collective (PNC), is the SFMTA's first public-private partnership.

The project will replace an outdated bus yard with a modern, four-story bus maintenance and storage facility. SFMTA notes the new space will be more efficient, helping the agency transition to an all-electric fleet.

SFMTA notes the next step for the project is to select the design-build contractor who will build the bus facility. Once the selection process is completed, the project agreement will be finalized to include the bus yard's fixed price. The final agreement is expected to be considered by both the SFMTA Board of Directors and the SFMTA Board of Supervisors for approval in spring 2025.

The agency notes PNC also continues to advance the project’s affordable housing component. A separate housing agreement is anticipated in spring 2025 as well.