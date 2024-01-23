CCW begins delivery of overhauled coaches to SFMTA.

Complete Coach Works (CCW) is beginning deliveries on a five-year contract awarded by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to perform Mid-Life Overhaul services for a total of 219 coaches.

To maintain the SFMTA's Municipal Railway (Muni) fleet in optimal condition, CCW's Mid-Life Overhaul services will replace or refurbish various systems on its vehicles. Muni's fleet includes hybrid electric coaches, electric trolley coaches, historic streetcars, light-rail vehicles, cable cars and Muni's battery electric pilot bus program launched in 2022.

CCW will perform the work for this contract primarily at its Riverside, Calif., headquarters with final deliveries managed at its Alameda facility in the Bay Area. The overhaul work on both 40-foot and 60-foot hybrid electric coaches will include repowering the buses with either new or remanufactured Cummins ISL engines and the hybrid propulsion system.

Additionally, various systems including doors, electrical cabling and electronic equipment, suspension, lines and piping, propulsion, cooling, electrical and the articulation joint are all part of the work scope for the project.

"We are honored to have been chosen by SFMTA to perform this major overhaul project," said Brad Carson, CCW's COO. "CCW has a long history of performing similar scopes of work for other transit agencies including a previous Midlife Overhaul contract with Muni for 80 buses in 2013. We look forward to working closely with Muni on this new contract.”