SFMTA Board approves Potrero Yard Modernization Project

The agency says the 111-year-old facility is outdated, as it was built in 1915 and the aging equipment and the lack of space is creating challenges for staff. A modern Potrero Yard will allow staff to more efficiently repair buses and get them back into service sooner. The agency notes that the new yard’s capacity will increase by 68% from 146 to 246 buses to support growing ridership.

SFMTA notes the current yard does not meet current seismic safety standards and is at risk of collapse and that the new yard will be an earthquake-safe facility.

The facilities will include community-driven amenities such as:

A community room

A public restroom

Streetscape improvements

Upgraded bicycle lanes

Bicycle parking

Affordable housing

SFMTA says the project enables about 100 units of proposed affordable family housing to be built along Bryant Street next to the bus yard. The proposed housing is for households earning between 30 and 80% of Area Median Income. Plans include affordable units that range in size from studios to three bedrooms.

“Although the project includes less housing than originally planned, Potrero Yard will still be a cornerstone of a more sustainable Muni system, all while delivering new affordable housing and real benefits for the surrounding community,” said Potrero Yard Neighborhood Working Group Member JR Eppler.

The affordable housing developers include Mission Economic Development Agency (MEDA) and Tabernacle Community Development Corporation (TCDC), who will control the site adjacent to the new bus yard during construction.

Financial cost

SFMTA notes the final fixed price for the bus yard facility will be $612 million. The agency will finance the new Potrero Yard over a 30-year period through its public private partnership with PNC.

According to SFMTA, the final project has been impacted by the SFMTA’s financial crisis and increasing development costs. To make it possible, the SFMTA has prioritized building the new Potrero Yard over other major capital projects.

“The project continues to offer many community benefits including a public restroom, safer pedestrian street crossings on 17th Street and bike safety improvements," said Friends of Franklin Square Member Jolene Yee. “We also remain optimistic that the reserved land parcel will successfully be used to support the construction of at least 100 affordable housing units on the block.”

SFMTA notes the site will soon be handed over to Webcor, the prime contractor, to build the new bus yard. The site takes up one whole city block in the Mission District. It is bordered by Bryant, 17th, Hampshire and Mariposa streets.

Later this year, the agency says it will begin the final steps before demolition and construction, including:

The SFMTA’s move-out from the yard

Additional site due diligence

Removal of overhead lines from the site

According to SFMTA, demolition of the existing facility should begin in early 2027, and construction is scheduled to be completed in 2030.