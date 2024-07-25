Inductive charging station construction work begins at IndyGo Carson Transit Center.

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has begun construction of the new inductive charging station at the Carson Transit Center (CTC). The construction is part of the agency's preparations to launch the Purple Line bus rapid transit (BRT) route this fall. The project works to add another 15.2 miles between Indianapolis and the city of Lawrence, Ind.

The infrastructure will charge the Purple Line’s battery electric buses, helping to contribute to IndyGo’s commitment to reduce harmful emissions into the air.

The agency notes Bays D and E are currently closed through early September. As a result, the following bay assignment changes are now in effect:

10W – Bay K

10E – Bay N

18 – Bay J

24 – Bay J

28 – Bay B

This is the first of several rolling bay closures as the agency makes the important upgrade for the Purple Line.