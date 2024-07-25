  • Subscribe
    Inductive charging station construction work begins at IndyGo Carson Transit Center

    July 25, 2024
    The new center is part of IndyGo's efforts to launch its Purple Line BRT route this fall.
    Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation
    The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) has begun construction of the new inductive charging station at the Carson Transit Center (CTC). The construction is  part of the agency's preparations to launch the Purple Line bus rapid transit (BRT) route this fall. The project works to add another 15.2 miles between Indianapolis and the city of Lawrence, Ind.

    The infrastructure will charge the Purple Line’s battery electric buses, helping to contribute to IndyGo’s commitment to reduce harmful emissions into the air.

    The agency notes Bays D and E are currently closed through early September. As a result, the following bay assignment changes are now in effect:

    • 10W – Bay K
    • 10E – Bay N
    • 18 – Bay J
    • 24 – Bay J
    • 28 – Bay B

    This is the first of several rolling bay closures as the agency makes the important upgrade for the Purple Line.

    A rendering of the Richardt Station as part of IndyGo&apos;s future Purple Line BRT route.