IndyGo unveils 60-foot electric buses for future Purple Line BRT route.

The Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation (IndyGo) will be showcasing one of its new electric battery buses from RIDE (formerly BYD USA) for the upcoming Purple Line bus rapid transit (BRT) route.

The 60-foot buses utilize near zero-emission propulsion systems technology, which will improve air quality and reduce noise pollution. To further reduce emissions, the agency will produce a portion of the daily energy required to charge the rapid transit vehicles from the solar panels on top of IndyGo’s West Campus facility.

Since 2015, IndyGo’s efforts of putting hybrid and electric buses into service have already resulted in significant energy savings and positive environmental impacts for the agency and the community:

Gallons of diesel saved: 2,.2 million

Total metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) saved: 14,122

Total metric tons of CO2 avoided through solar power: 1,450

The Purple Line is scheduled to launch later this year and will run 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to the city of Lawrence, Ind. The agency notes the Purple Line BRT will not only mean the ability to transport more people faster, but will also mean significant infrastructure upgrades along the East 38th St. and Post Road corridors. The improvements include nearly 10 miles of sidewalks, more than 350 ADA curb ramps, new street paving, a multi-use path, storm sewer separation and more to advance the community.