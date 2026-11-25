Metro Transit in Minneapolis has revealed that its Metro Gold line will open for passenger service on March 27, 2027. The extension will expand the bus rapid transit (BRT) service that opened in 2025, spanning from Woodbury to Union Depot in downtown St. Paul, to downtown Minneapolis.

When extension service launches, the Gold Line will run in lieu of route 94, running between downtowns. The route will offer passengers in Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury a one-seat ride to Minneapolis without having to transfer.

The Gold Line extension aims to bring new stations to I-94 and Snelling Avenue, according to the agency, where riders can transfer to the Metro A and B lines. The service will travel primarily on existing I-94 freeway shoulders.

In Minneapolis, the Gold Line extension is set to use existing BRT stations on 7th and 8th streets and terminate at 7th and Olson. There, passengers will be able to transfer to the future Metro Green Line extension's Royalston/Farmer's Market station.

The service is set to connect passengers to nearby attractions, like Allianz Field, CHS Field, Grand Casino Arena, Target Center, Target Field, U.S. Bank Stadium and the Ordwasy Center for the Performing Arts.

Stations will host modern features, including:

NexTrip real-time departure signs

Maps

Heat

Lighting

Bike racks

Enhanced security with cameras and emergency telephones

Raised platforms for easy boarding

Off-board fare collection terminals

Buses on the route will have dedicated lanes and equipment to ask for early or extended green lights to keep service moving quickly.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Metro Transit is also set to install temporary stations in Minneapolis at 7th Street and 11th Avenue South, noting that permanent stations will be in place in 2029 after Minneapolis completes its 7th Street Reconstruction project.

Once complete, Metro Transit notes that the network will connect more than 500,000 people to a transit commute to or from work.