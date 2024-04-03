Metro Gold Line set to open March 22, 2025, in the Twin Cities

The Metro Gold Line — Minnesota’s first bus rapid transit line to operate primarily within bus-only lanes — will open on March 22, 2025. The new line will connect Woodbury to downtown Saint Paul, Minn.

The Gold Line is one of three new BRT lines Metro Transit will open next year, expanding the region’s network of Metro lines that provide reliable, all-day service and stations with amenities such as heated and lit shelters.

The Metro B Line, which will largely replace Route 21, is scheduled to open on June 14, 2025, and the Metro E Line, which will largely replace Route 6, is scheduled to open in December 2025.

By the end of 2025, Minnesota will have eight BRT lines in service and several more in various stages of planning, design and engineering.

Construction on the Gold Line and related improvements, such as a new bridge connecting the cities of Oakdale and Woodbury, began in late 2022. Construction is currently 41 percent complete, advancing on time and under budget. The $505.3 million project is being largely funded by the Federal Transit Administration and Ramsey and Washington counties.

Construction continues on stations, BRT guideway and bridges, retaining and noise walls and a three-level, 500-space Park & Ride near the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Guider Drive in Woodbury.

When open, buses will travel in dedicated lanes for about 70 percent of the 10-mile route, serving stops in Saint Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury.