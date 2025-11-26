Metro Transit to open METRO E Line BRT service Dec. 6

Metro Transit in Minneapolis will open the Twin Cities region’s eighth bus rapid transit line, the METRO E Line, and make a number of other service improvements on Saturday, Dec. 6, allowing the agency to offer 15% more service.

The improvements are part of an ongoing effort to expand access and adapt service based on changes in travel patterns. The agency says the improvements are outlined in the Network Now framework, informed by rider and community feedback.

“We are ending the year not only with more service but more convenient service in direct response to the feedback we received,” said Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras.

The METRO E Line will run along University, Hennepin and France avenues between the University of Minnesota and Edina. With trips up to every 10 minutes, Metro Transit says the E Line will provide 30% more weekday service than the Route 6 it replaces. According to the agency, since Route 6 will no longer operate along Xerxes Avenue, a new Route 36 is being introduced to provide trips every 30 minutes between Uptown and Bloomington.