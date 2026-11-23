Arlington County, Va., has expanded the Transitway, the county's bus rapid transit (BRT) service that runs through National Landing, from Crystal City to Pentagon City, Va. The county was joined by regional partners at a ribbon cutting to mark the achievement in Arlington’s multimodal approach to transportation.

"The Transitway will do what projects like this do best—connect people to neighborhoods, opportunities, work, housing and key transportation hubs to take them around the region," said Arlington County Board Chair Matt De Ferranti.

The Transitway extension converted 1.1 miles of lanes on Crystal Drive and 12th Street South to dedicated bus lanes.

Construction on the first segment of the expansion on Crystal Drive between 15th Street South and Long Bridge Drive began in 2022 and was completed in 2023. Work on the second segment, continuing on 12th Street South to South Hayes Street, started in 2025 and was completed this fall. The county noted that the project also includes signal, sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades for more pedestrian safety.

"The Transitway Extension represents an important investment in Arlington’s transportation present and future," said Arlington Transit Chief Pierre Holloman. "This infrastructure provides more reliable service while creating a seamless connection between Crystal City, Pentagon City and the regional transit network. It enhances the passenger experience and provides for another efficient transportation option in the corridor."

The county notes that the extension project builds on Transitway infrastructure that was previously completed on Crystal Drive between 18th Street South and South Glebe Road. The expansion of the Transitway lays the groundwork for planned transportation and development projects on the Route 1 corridor.

Enhancements in Crystal City and Pentagon City

The county notes that the project is one of several transit enhancements in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area. In 2025, the county celebrated the reconstruction of Army Navy Drive, which included bus upgrades. Just a few blocks south of the Transitway, the county is delivering expanded access to the Crystal City Metro in partnership with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).

"For [WMATA] bus customers who count on the A1X to get to work, run errands or connect to [WMATA] rail, a more reliable trip can make a real difference in their day," said WMATA COO Leroy Jones. "Thanks to this significant investment in dedicated bus infrastructure, the A1X can keep moving through Crystal City and Pentagon City even when traffic backs up. We’re proud to partner with Arlington County to make those everyday trips easier."

The Transitway Extension was funded through a partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) and local funds.

"NVTA is investing more than $1 billion in five bus rapid transit projects across Northern Virginia because BRT offers a more reliable, efficient way to move more people. The Transitway Extension is a great example of our investment at work, connecting Crystal City and Pentagon City to the regional transit network and laying the groundwork for the future of the Route 1 corridor," said NVTA CEO Monica Backmon.

An upgraded passenger experience

The completed Transitway project includes four new transit stations—upgraded bus stops to provide more efficient and safe bus operations for passengers. The county built bus platforms with higher curb heights for near-level boarding, shortening the distance to step onto or off a bus.

A fifth transit station on another portion of the Transitway on South Clark Street to the Crystal City Metro will be delivered by the 15th Street South/Clark-Bell Street realignment project, which is currently under construction. The project will deliver even more transit, road improvements, along with bike connectivity in the Crystal City area.

"National Landing is setting a new standard for what a connected, walkable urban community can be and investments like the Transitway Extension are central to that vision,” said National Landing BID President and CEO Tracy Sayegh Gabriel. “By strengthening connections between our neighborhoods, businesses and regional destinations, this project creates more opportunities for people to live, work and thrive. Together with other major infrastructure investments underway across National Landing, the Transitway Extension positions our community for continued growth and long-term success."

A more connected corridor for a more connected region

The project was completed in advance of other transportation work nearby, including the Crystal City Metro station east entrance and a pedestrian bridge with direct access to Reagan National Airport, as well as regional initiatives like the Long Bridge Project and a relocated Virginia Railway Express station.

"DRPT is proud to have served as a partner in this project that bolsters access to Amazon’s HQ2 and Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus," said Virginia DRPT Director Mariia Zimmerman. "Every dollar invested will translate into significant increases in connectivity, reductions in congestion and improved mobility options for the 23,000 current and anticipated residential units located in the corridor. Affordable and reliable transit is a key component for this regional economic hub and shows again why Virginia is one of the best places for families and businesses to work, live and play."