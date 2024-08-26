MDOT, Montgomery County Department of Transportation, WMATA to extend bus lane pilot through 2024

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has agreed to extend its pilot agreement that allows almost seven miles of bus-only lanes on state roads within Montgomery County, Md., through at least December.

The bus-only lanes along Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road were installed this summer to help move shuttle bus customers along faster during the Red Line construction work. WMATA says more than 1 million transit customer trips benefited from faster travel times or improved reliability since the bus lanes were implemented, which provided a viable alternative to driving during the WMATA shutdown and offset carbon dioxide emissions.

WMATA closed a section of the Red Line to allow construction crews to build connections with the Maryland Transit Administration’s Purple Line light-rail project. The agency also performed maintenance and station upgrades at the Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen, Silver Spring and Takoma Metro stations. The stations are re-opening on time on Sept. 1.

While the shuttle operation will end on Aug. 31, several Metrobus and Ride On bus routes, including the Metrobus Y and Q routes, will still benefit from the lanes. The temporary lanes are in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WMATA, the MDOT State Highway Administration and the Montgomery County Department of Transportation will continue to evaluate the success of the lanes, working collaboratively to alleviate congestion and speed up buses.

“The Moore-Miller Administration is focused on moving people, not just vehicles, and by continuing to study these temporary bus lanes, we are showing our commitment to providing a safe, equitable transportation system for all users,” said MDOT Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “These temporary bus lanes are a successful collaboration between the Maryland Department of Transportation, Montgomery County and Metro [WMATA] and highlight a low-cost project that has a high impact on the communities it serves. Extending the pilot through the end of the year will allow us to evaluate the project’s effectiveness and examine opportunities to speed up buses through additional targeted bus lane improvements in Maryland.”

WMATA notes more than 15,000 average daily riders use the Metrobus and Ride On routes on Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road.

“I appreciate the extension of the pilot project to allow us to explore options for improved and more equitable access along this corridor,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “Bus lanes across the region have increased reliability and decreased travel time for bus passengers. We want to improve the service for our existing riders – many of whom are low income, low English proficiency or have disabilities – and demonstrate to potential new riders that the bus can be an attractive transportation option.”

“We are thankful for the collaboration with Maryland and Montgomery County,” said WMATA General Manager Randy Clarke. “Dedicated bus lanes are one of the best tools to move many people through a corridor quickly. We are excited to see the results of this pilot and are encouraged by Maryland’s efforts to increase bus speeds.”

During the fall, MDOT and Montgomery County Department of Transportation will analyze data and make changes to the lanes to make them more efficient. They will also review how dedicating travel lanes to buses affects traffic when schools are in session and the region’s workers are back from summer travels.