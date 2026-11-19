Less than a month after announcing the study looking into a transit line to Sacramento International Airport would be paused, Sacramento Regional Transit said the bus rapid transit assessment will be resuming near its original start date.

After the pause was announced on Oct. 26, two things made RT reverse the decision and plan to start the feasibility study in early- to mid-2027, spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez said. Local elected officials offered vocal support for BRT and California voters shot down Proposition 43.

Though the start date is expected to be similar to what RT initially planned, the agency has outlined a different timeline for the study. RT said the study will take about two years, doubling its initial estimate.

According to RT’s estimates, the technical analysis, development of alternatives and public outreach will be conducted in 2028. By early- to mid-2029, the transit agency anticipates the study and recommendations will be completed.

It will be funded by $500,000 in Caltrans grant funds and $200,000 from a Smart Growth grant funded through Measure A, a voter-approved half-cent county sales tax for transportation improvements.

BRT systems utilize features such as traffic signal priority, dedicated lanes and limited stops to provide faster service. It is essentially a compromise between regular bus service and light rail.

Sacramento Regional Transit has maintained that its long-term priority is to establish a light-rail line that connects Downtown Sacramento to Sacramento International Airport through Natomas. However, the most recent estimated cost for this Green Line light rail extension is $2 billion, including a new bridge over the American River.

BRT would be a stepping stone to establishing the light rail line by setting up portions of the route and building infrastructure that could be converted to light rail. It would also allow for RT to retain about 67% — or about 7.5 miles — of the land necessary for the line extension, said Sacramento Councilmember Karina Talamantes.

Talamantes was one of the elected officials that expressed continued support for BRT, along with Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan and Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna, according to an RT presentation at the recent board meeting.

“We have about seven parcels that expire by 2029-30, if (they are) not either extended or procured by SacRT. So that means that we have to do something now in order to protect those rights,” said Talamantes, whose district includes Northgate, Gardenland and Natomas neighborhoods. “Bus rapid transit is the immediate preferred alternative because it’s something that we can do in the next few years.”

RT CEO Henry Li announced the feasibility study for BRT would be paused during the Oct. 26 board meeting, saying the “staff went a little bit too far or too fast.”

One of the reasons Li cited was that the study no longer seemed to line up with Caltrans’ Sacramento Interstate 5 Managed Lanes project, which would widen about a 12-mile section of freeway.

The second reason was that a citizen ballot measure aimed at increasing taxes to raise transit project funds had failed to reach the midterm election ballot. This meant fewer matching funds would be available for grants needed to sustain either the BRT or light rail.

However, Gonzalez said that Proposition 43 being voted down “strengthened confidence in the potential for a future citizen-led funding initiative and the opportunity to leverage local matching funds.” Prop. 43 would have amended the state constitution to require two-thirds of voters, instead of the current simple majority, to approve local special taxes initiated by citizens.

The proposition's failure and local support for BRT made RT reconsider and ultimately decide to move forward with the study. The agency also plans to continuing working with Caltrans as the study and the I-5 project moves forward, Gonzalez said.

Talamantes said part of the reason she is pushing for BRT is that residents north of the American River are in need of more transportation options.

“This area is so car dependent, and we as elected officials have to build the infrastructure necessary to get people out of their cars and to public transit,” Talamantes said.

Talamantes added that while she is in favor of BRT in the short term, she is “never going to not support light rail to the airport.”

“In order to be a major class city,” she said, “we need light rail to the airport.”

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