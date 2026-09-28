CA: Rapid Link express bus service will connect Lincoln, Roseville and Sacramento

Residents traveling between Lincoln, Roseville and Sacramento will have a new public transportation option beginning Thursday when Rapid Link launches along the Highway 65 and Interstate 80 corridors.

The weekday express service will connect Lincoln with major destinations in Roseville and the Watt/ I-80 light rail station, providing connections to regional transit services.

Buses will run in both directions from about 6:40 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Stops will include the Lincoln Park & Ride, Galleria Transfer Point, Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Kaiser Roseville Medical Center and the Watt/ I-80 light rail station.

Riders will be able to use Rapid Link for free for a limited time before fares are introduced. Officials have not said how much fares will cost.

The service will be operated by Roseville Transit in partnership with the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency, Placer County Transit, Yuba-Sutter Transit, Sacramento Regional Transit and the city of Lincoln.

Rapid Link also will connect with those transit systems, giving passengers additional options for traveling across Placer and Sacramento counties.

The service is part of the Placer-Sacramento Gateway Plan, a regional transportation effort focused on improving travel along the heavily used Highway 65 and Interstate 80 corridors.

The buses will be all-electric with zero emissions.

Passengers can use the TripShot mobile app to plan trips, track buses in real time and receive service alerts.

Rich Frost, transit operations supervisor, said reliable transportation is essential to keeping the region connected.

“Rapid Link gives riders a convenient way to travel by providing a comfortable and dependable transit option,” he said.

More information is available at roseville.ca.gov/RapidLink.

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