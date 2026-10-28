MARTA begins construction on Cleveland-Metropolitan ART project

The Metropolitan Parkway ART will enhance service along the highest-ridership segment of current Route 95, connecting West End Station to Cleveland Avenue.
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Oct. 28, 2026
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A 3D rendering of a MARTA bus stop shows a curved-roof shelter with a bench, trash receptacles and an advertisement panel, beside a solar-topped signage pylon, colorful bike racks and a parked bus, with riders waiting, including one in a wheelchair.

The rendering shows a planned bus stop for Cleveland Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway ART. The enlarged structure shelters customers from the elements and includes real-time arrival signage, a concrete pad, trash receptacles, bike racks and solar panels where applicable.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has begun construction on the Cleveland-Metropolitan Arterial Rapid Transit (ART) project. In partnership with the city of Atlanta through the More MARTA program, the ART will feature enhanced shelters and improved customer amenities.

The ART will follow most of MARTA’s current Route 78 (Cleveland Avenue) from East Point Station to Jonesboro Road, providing a more direct path by removing the existing loop around Browns Mill Golf Course. The Metropolitan Parkway ART will enhance service along the highest-ridership segment of current Route 95 (Metropolitan Parkway), connecting West End Station to Cleveland Avenue.

According to MARTA, the corridors serve the East Point and West End rail stations and through communities with a higher-than-average proportion of residents who are transit-dependent.  

Key destinations include Atlanta Technical College, Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Citi Center Shopping Center, MET Atlanta, Wellstar East Point Health Center, Cleveland Avenue Branch Library, Metropolitan Library and the Atlanta BeltLine.

MARTA says the goal of the ART is to reduce travel time through fewer stops and transit signal priority. According to 11ALive, ART differs from bus rapid transit in that it has slightly longer frequencies and no dedicated lanes, though it is still billed as a substantially faster service than ordinary bus routes.

The start of construction on the ART project follows MARTA launching its NextGen Bus Network in April

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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