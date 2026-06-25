DASH begins on-route electric bus charger construction

The Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) has started construction on the on-route electric bus chargers project in the city of Alexandria, Va., Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region.

The project marks another major milestone in DASH’s transition to a 100% zero-emission fleet and reinforces the city of Alexandria’s commitment to expanding sustainable, equitable, and reliable public transportation.

“This project reflects years of planning and collaboration to support our transition to an all-electric fleet,” said DASH General Manager and CEO Josh Baker. “As the first on-route electric bus chargers in Northern Virginia and the [Washington] D.C. region, this is a monumental step toward a cleaner, quieter and more sustainable transit system. I’m incredibly grateful to our partners and especially Congressman [Don] Beyer (D-VA-8) for helping make this possible. We at DASH are excited to see these improvements better our riders' experiences in day-to-day service.”

The opportunity chargers were funded through a partnership between DASH and the city of Alexandria, with more than $1 million in federal funding secured through the fiscal year 2024 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

“By investing in electric transportation infrastructure, we are expanding mobility options, reducing emissions and creating stronger connections between residents, jobs, housing and services,” added Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins. “The significance of these chargers compounds on an already historic redevelopment project for West Alexandria, demonstrating how thoughtful investment can support both environmental sustainability and economic growth. Together, with DASH and our partners, we are building a cleaner, more resilient city that will benefit all Alexandrians.”

DASH notes the two overhead pantograph chargers will be capable of delivering charging speeds of up to 360 kilowatts. Unlike traditional plug-in chargers that can require hours to fully recharge a vehicle, the system will enable buses to recharge in minutes while remaining in service, which will help extend vehicle range, maximize fleet utilization, improve system performance and reduce service interruptions associated with longer charging cycles. DASH has worked closely with bus manufacturers to ensure the infrastructure is compatible with both its current battery-electric fleet and future vehicle purchases.

Earlier this year, DASH selected ABM to deliver charging infrastructure that supports the growing electrification of the city's public bus fleet.

“Transit agencies like DASH are demonstrating that successful electrification starts with the right infrastructure,” said ABM President of Technical Solutions Mark Hawkinson. “By investing in innovative charging solutions, DASH is building the operational foundation needed to support a more resilient, reliable and electrified transit network for years to come.”

Since the city of Alexandria and DASH adopted a goal in 2019 to transition the DASH fleet to 100% zero-emissions vehicles, DASH has deployed 16 battery-electric buses into service, with an additional 20 funded and currently in procurement. These additions will further expand the electric fleet in the coming years. Construction of the charging infrastructure is expected to be completed by 2027.