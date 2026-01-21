DASH partners with ABM for in-route pantograph charger

ABM has been selected by the Alexandria Transit Company (DASH) to deliver charging infrastructure that supports the growing electrification of the city's public bus fleet.

ABM has provided an in-route pantograph charger, accompanying power cabinets, electrical infrastructure and civil foundation work for the agency. The station enables DASH buses to charge while in service, providing more route flexibility and supporting uninterrupted operations for the growing electric fleet.

“This project represents a forward-thinking investment in clean, reliable transit,” said ABM President of Technical Solutions Mark Hawkinson. “We’re proud to help DASH take this important step in expanding their electric bus capabilities and enhancing service for the Alexandria community.”

A Milestone in fleet electrification

The installation comes as part of the first phase of a broader electrification plan for DASH. By enabling in-route charging, the project works to extend operational range, reduce downtime and lower greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

The milestone was completed through the EV Charging Station Equipment and Services cooperative purchasing agreement under NASPO ValuePoint, a national cooperative purchasing program that allows public entities to streamline the procurement of vetted infrastructure solutions.