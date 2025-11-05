DASH begins construction on facility expansion for battery-electric bus charging

The Alexandria Transit Company, which operates DASH bus service, and the city of Alexandria, Va., announced the commencement of construction on its Facility Expansion Project, a major infrastructure push to expand its current bus operations center to host chargers for electric buses.

The expansion is being funded via a mix of state and regional resources, including part of an $11 million Smart Scale grant award from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT). The project is also getting additional support from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) in the form of land, providing space for DASH’s growing fleet and electric vehicle infrastructure.

“Breaking ground on this facility marks a major milestone in DASH’s history,” said DASH General Manager and CEO Josh Baker. “This expansion enables us to grow our fleet, support zero-emission technologies, deliver a better service for our community and prepare for both the opportunities and challenges ahead. I’m incredibly proud of our team and grateful for the support of our partners who helped make this vision a reality.”

Once complete, the new expanded facility on Business Center Drive will support the storage and maintenance of up to 30 more buses and will include infrastructure for up to 24 future overhead pantograph electric bus chargers.

“We’re proud to continue investing in Alexandria’s future through DASH.” said Alexandria Mayor Alyia Gaskins “This new facility underscores our commitment to achieving our eco-city goals, supporting our community with fare-free transit and expanding safe, sustainable transportation options for both residents and visitors.”

The project also includes foundational engineering for potential future solar panel arrays and battery energy storage systems, setting up the agency to integrate renewable energy and microgrid technologies as it furthers its zero-emission goals.

“DRPT is extremely proud to be a partner in this project,” said DRPT Director Tiffany Robinson. “This investment in vital infrastructure today will yield significant returns tomorrow for commuters, families, businesses and the city as a whole.”

NVTA CEO Monic Backmon emphasized the role of regional collaboration.

“This project is a key example of what can be accomplished through regional collaboration and partnership,” said NVTA CEO Monica Backmon. “By investing in this type of infrastructure, we’re supporting more travel options and improving the quality of life for everyone who lives, works and travels in Northern Virginia.”

The city of Alexandria and DASH adopted a goal in 2019 to transition the DASH fleet to 100% zero-emissions vehicles. Since its commitment, the agency says it’s made substantial progress. To date, DASH has deployed 16 battery-electric buses, with another 20 electric buses funded and currently in the procurement process. NVTA has aided in the funding of eight of these electric buses, as well as the infrastructure necessary to charge and maintain them.

The expanded facility is expected to reach completion by early 2027.