UTA’s Midvalley Express BRT begins passenger service

The seven-mile BRT route connects local destinations and planned developments to increase mobility across Murray, Taylorsville and West Valley, Utah.
Related To: 
April 30, 2026
Utah Transit Authority
The Utah Transit Authority’s third bus rapid transit route, Midvalley Express, began passenger service on April 12.

The Utah Transit Authority’s third bus rapid transit route, Midvalley Express, began passenger service on April 12. 

The Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) third bus rapid transit (BRT) route, Midvalley Express, began passenger service on April 12. The seven-mile BRT route connects local destinations and planned developments to increase mobility across Murray, Taylorsville and West Valley, Utah. UTA notes the BRT includes a stop at the transit hub on the Taylorsville campus of Salt Lake Community College. 

The all-electric bus route runs between West Valley Central and Murray Central stations and will be free for riders through April 2029. UTA’s first BRT, Utah Valley Express in Orem/ Provo, began providing service in 2018. The Ogden Express BRT service in Ogden began operating in 2022. 

The new BRT service includes 1.4 miles of bus-only lanes and priority at traffic signals. The Midvalley Express runs through several high and mid-density housing areas and connects to jobs, retail and healthcare destinations. 

The BRT line also will prepare the Salt Lake City region for the 2034 Olympic Games by providing a connection between Frontrunner commuter rail and the Maverik Center, a planned venue for the games. 

UTA was awarded a $62.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program for the service. 

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

CTDOT awards contracts to help complete station renovations, TOD project
2025 40 Under 40: Mike Tobin, MPA, PMP
40 Under 40
Sponsored