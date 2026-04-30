UTA’s Midvalley Express BRT begins passenger service

The Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) third bus rapid transit (BRT) route, Midvalley Express, began passenger service on April 12. The seven-mile BRT route connects local destinations and planned developments to increase mobility across Murray, Taylorsville and West Valley, Utah. UTA notes the BRT includes a stop at the transit hub on the Taylorsville campus of Salt Lake Community College.

The all-electric bus route runs between West Valley Central and Murray Central stations and will be free for riders through April 2029. UTA’s first BRT, Utah Valley Express in Orem/ Provo, began providing service in 2018. The Ogden Express BRT service in Ogden began operating in 2022.

The new BRT service includes 1.4 miles of bus-only lanes and priority at traffic signals. The Midvalley Express runs through several high and mid-density housing areas and connects to jobs, retail and healthcare destinations.

The BRT line also will prepare the Salt Lake City region for the 2034 Olympic Games by providing a connection between Frontrunner commuter rail and the Maverik Center, a planned venue for the games.

UTA was awarded a $62.8 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program for the service.