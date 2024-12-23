Utah Transit Authority to establish new BRT service with $62.8 million FTA grant

A $62.8 million grant award has been awarded to the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to support its new bus rapid transit (BRT) route. The Midvalley Express promises faster and more frequent public transportation in Salt Lake County, Utah, with improved accessibility, efficiency and connections. The service will also help to encourage economic development near a regional mall, medical center, a community college and other key activity centers.

"There is a reason why bus rapid transit is one of the fastest-growing ways to travel in the nation and the Biden-Harris administration's investment supports the latest line in UTA's growing transit network and will provide better, faster rides for Salt Lake County," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "With the grant we're announcing today for the Midvalley Express, more people in the Salt Lake region will have access to a dependable, affordable and safe transportation option to get to work or school, visit a doctor, go shopping and see loved ones."

The seven-mile, 15-station all-electric BRT line will connect to UTA commuter rail and light rail at either end of the line. The new BRT service will include 1.4 miles of bus-only lanes and priority at traffic signals, speeding riders on their way.

The Midvalley Express will run through several high and mid-density housing areas and connect to jobs, retail and healthcare destinations. It will also stop at Salt Lake Community (SLCC) College, home to tens of thousands of students.

"More than three-quarters of SLCC students work while pursuing a degree, making a fast, convenient and reliable transit connection all the more important," said FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. "As the Salt Lake region continues to grow, the Midvalley Express will provide a new form of reliable and convenient transit. We are pleased to include Salt Lake County to the growing list of communities benefiting from America's largest-ever investment in high-quality public transportation."

The BRT line also will prepare the Salt Lake City region for the 2034 Olympic Games by providing a connection between Frontrunner commuter rail and the Maverik Center, a planned venue for the games.

Federal support for the estimated $104.1 million project comes from FTA's Capital Investment Grants program, which helps communities carry out transformational transit projects.