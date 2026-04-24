BC Transit to install electric bus chargers at Nanaimo Transit Facility

The upgrade will allow the hub to adopt 10 electric buses once construction is complete this winter.
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April 24, 2026
2 min read
BC Transit
A transit worker in a high-visibility safety vest uses both hands to connect a large DC fast-charging connector to the rear charge port of a white battery-electric bus. The worker's arm is visibly tattooed. The charge port door is open, revealing the vehicle's charging inlet.

The chargers will enable the Nanaimo Transit Facility to host 10 electric buses beginning this winter after construction is complete.

BC Transit is beginning construction on a new set of electric bus charging stations at its Regional District of Nanaimo Transit Facility, expanding the work it’s already undertaken to prepare its garages for the next generation of fleets.

Nanaimo is scheduled to receive 10 heavy-duty electric buses after construction is completed this winter. Work to prepare the sites to receive electric buses includes:

  • The installation of 16 charging stations.
  • The installation of power distribution equipment.
  • Upgrades to the bus maintenance facility.

BC Transit notes the public will not be impacted by construction, and no traffic disruptions are expected. Customers can expect bus service to continue as scheduled.

Eight BC Transit systems are lined up for electrification projects, including Nelson, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler. In 2024, BC Transit placed orders for 125 heavy-duty electric buses. Twenty-five electric buses are currently in service in Victoria while 16 of these buses will move to their permanent home in Langford.

Electrification projects in Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Powell River and Sunshine Coast are made possible via joint funding from the Zero Emissions Transit Fund, totaling C$168 million (US$122.8 million) from the government of Canada and the province of British Columbia, with contributions from local government partners. Of this amount, C$164 million (US$119.9 million) is allocated to eligible project costs, such as planning, design, and construction while C$4 million (US$2.9 million) covers ineligible costs for expenses not funded through the program.

BC Transit notes that its funding for electric buses and infrastructure was announced in July 2023, supported in part by the Zero Emission Transit Fund and the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

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