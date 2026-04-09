BC Transit advances infrastructure upgrades at Langford Transit Center to support electric buses

BC Transit is installing new electric bus infrastructure this spring at its Langford Transit Center.

The Langford Transit Center is currently scheduled to receive 16 heavy-duty electric buses after construction is completed in fall 2026. Work to prepare the site to receive electric buses includes:

The installation of 16 charging stations.

The installation of power distribution equipment.

Upgrades to the bus maintenance facility.

Site work to support equipment installations.

The agency notes that the public will not be impacted by construction, and no traffic disruptions are expected. Passengers can expect bus service to continue as scheduled.

Eight BC Transit systems are lined up for electrification projects, including Nelson, Kamloops, Kelowna, Nanaimo, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler, British Columbia. In 2024, BC Transit placed orders for 125 heavy-duty electric buses. The agency notes 25 electric buses are currently operating out of the Victoria Transit Center, 16 of these buses will move to their permanent home in Langford.

Electrification infrastructure construction projects in Greater Victoria, Nelson and Whistler are being jointly funded—totaling C$59 million (US$42.7 million)—from the government of Canada and the province of British Columbia via the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The project also received contributions from local government partners. Of this amount, C$50 million (US$36.1 million) is allocated to eligible project costs, such as planning, design and construction while C$9 million (US$6.5 million) covers ineligible costs for expenses not funded through the program.