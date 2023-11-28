The Routing Company's Ride Pingo helping to take more cars off the road

New data from The Routing Company's (TRC) Ride Pingo™ app shows 31 percent of trips occur in place of single occupancy vehicle trips, meaning more cars taken off the road.
TRC measures passengers moved by “PAX” – the number of people moved in a vehicle per revenue hour through its Pingo app. Using TRC’s Pingo platform, operators can regularly fill 18-person shuttles with on-demand point to point service.
At its peak, TRC’s routing engine powered the pickup of 26 passengers in one vehicle hour (versus industry average of three to four) via the Pingo app.
"We have long maintained Pingo’s ability to deliver unmatched efficiency for both riders and drivers, powered by our cutting edge routing algorithm,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “The impact of this is higher utilization of vehicles and lower GHG emissions and lower traffic congestion. What’s remarkable though, is that we’re able to delight riders at the same time, with 20 percent of our riders taking more than 10 trips a month.”
California’s FAST Transit has more than doubled on-demand ridership since launching commingled paratransit service with TRC in September.
The service, using existing paratransit vehicles, replaced unproductive fixed routes and since launch has seen more than 500 app downloads, more than 60 percent booking within the Ride Pingo™ app (versus call-ins) and more than 5,000 people moved.
The average wait time for a shared ride with the Pingo app is less than 15 minutes, with less than five minutes of in-car delay for shared rides once in transit, according to TRC.
“The latest survey data speaks volumes,” Cox said. “We are beyond pleased to see these results come to fruition: Taking single-occupancy cars off the road, providing significantly more affordable on-demand transportation, increasing accessibility to transit and offering a service that’s reliable for riders. Put simply, shared rides work.”
According to TRC, More than 3,000 people rely on Pingo every week, with more than 700,000 passengers moved to date. Year to date, there are more than 13,000 unique app riders regularly using Ride Pingo™.