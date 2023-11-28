The Routing Company's Ride Pingo helping to take more cars off the road

New data from The Routing Company's (TRC) Ride Pingo™ app shows 31 percent of trips occur in place of single occupancy vehicle trips, meaning more cars taken off the road.

TRC measures passengers moved by “PAX” – the number of people moved in a vehicle per revenue hour through its Pingo app. Using TRC’s Pingo platform, operators can regularly fill 18-person shuttles with on-demand point to point service.

At its peak, TRC’s routing engine powered the pickup of 26 passengers in one vehicle hour (versus industry average of three to four) via the Pingo app.

"We have long maintained Pingo’s ability to deliver unmatched efficiency for both riders and drivers, powered by our cutting edge routing algorithm,” said James Cox, CEO, TRC. “The impact of this is higher utilization of vehicles and lower GHG emissions and lower traffic congestion. What’s remarkable though, is that we’re able to delight riders at the same time, with 20 percent of our riders taking more than 10 trips a month.”