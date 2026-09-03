MARTA launches official Reach vehicles as recall is lifted

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has unveiled a new service enhancement to MARTA Reach, its on-demand microtransit service.

Beginning Sept. 5, MARTA is set to introduce its new fleet of blue Dodge ProMaster vehicles designed to deliver improved accessibility, passenger comfort and overall efficiency across 12 designated Reach service zones. The agency says these vehicles will be wrapped in blue MARTA Reach branding to make them easily identifiable for customers.

“The introduction of the new MARTA Reach fleet underscores our dedication to offering state-of-the-art transit solutions and meeting our riders where they are,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “This service has proven to be popular with our customers, and these new vehicles will offer them an even more comfortable ride.”

The agency says the introduction of the high-capacity, low-floor vans is a milestone in its ongoing commitment to expanding first-mile/last-mile transit options across metro Atlanta. Tailored for dynamic, on-demand transit, the agency says the new vehicles feature spacious seating and enhanced accessibility for riders with mobility devices.

MARTA Reach launched in March 2026 using a temporary fleet of fully ADA-accessible Ford Starcraft vans because of a nationwide federal safety recall on the Dodge Ram ProMaster fleet.

To ensure a seamless boarding process, MARTA says all new Dodge ProMaster vehicles will feature functional Breeze equipment upon deployment. Passengers can tap to pay using their MARTA Breeze Card or mobile payment methods directly at the vehicle door.

While Breeze payment equipment will be fully operational, traditional cash fareboxes are scheduled for installation in the near future. Passengers intending to pay with cash are encouraged to load funds onto a Breeze Card online, at station kiosks or via the Breeze Mobile app prior to booking their trips during this initial launch phase.

The service costs the same $2.50 as the fixed-route MARTA service and includes a free transfer when using the Better Breeze payment network.