MARTA launches Reach on-demand transit service starting March 7

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is gearing up to launch MARTA Reach, an on-demand transit service the agency designed to provide flexible, point-to-point shared rides in 12 zones in metro Atlanta. Beginning service on March 7, MARTA says its new Reach program will play an important part of the authority’s upcoming NextGen Bus Network. MARTA says that the Reach program will bring transit service directly to the rider’s location and offer a seamless link to the broader regional rail and bus system.

Residents can request a ride via the MARTA Reach app, or via the reservation phone line. The service provides a pickup window of 30 minutes or less. The service operates 18 hours a day, seven days a week.

“MARTA Reach represents a fundamental shift in how we serve our communities,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “By integrating on-demand technology into our NextGen Bus Network, we are providing a first-mile, last-mile solution that makes transit more accessible, efficient and more personal for our customers.”

MARTA Reach is launching in 12 distinct zones throughout the greater Atlanta area: West Atlanta, Kirkwood/Candler Park, County Line, Lakewood, Oakley Industrial, Fulton Industrial, East Point, Hillandale, Candler-McAfee/Belvedere Park, Cedar Grove, Gresham Park and North Fulton, Ga. Within these areas, riders can travel curb-to-curb or connect directly to MARTA’s fixed-route bus and rail systems.

Temporary Reach vehicles

To ensure the launch proceeded as scheduled, and despite a nationwide USDOT manufacturer recall on the permanent Dodge Ram ProMaster vehicle fleet, MARTA says it has successfully deployed a fleet of leased Ford Starcraft vans to launch the program.

While these vehicles are fully ADA-accessible and equipped with two wheelchair slots, passengers should note that the temporary vehicles utilize a wheelchair lift rather than a ramp and, unlike the permanent fleet, will not be equipped with bike racks. MARTA says bicycles will be permitted on Reach once the permanent vehicles are cleared for service at a later date.

Fares and payment

MARTA is offering free fares from the March 7 launch until March 28 to help passengers get acquainted with the service.

Once the better Breeze fare payment system goes live on March 28, the MARTA Reach fare will be $2.50, the same as standard bus and rail service. This fare includes four free transfers for customers using the Breeze system, which will soon support contactless tap-to-pay options via bank cards and mobile wallets.

To begin using the service, customers can download the MARTA Reach app today in the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Customers may also call the reservation line at 404-848-6622 beginning Saturday, March 7. The reservation line will be available seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.