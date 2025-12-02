MARTA to launch NextGen Bus Network April 2026

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will launch its NextGen Bus Network on April 18, 2026. MARTA says the NextGen Bus Network more than triples the number of corridors where a bus will arrive every 15 minutes or better, connecting riders to 75% more jobs within a 15-minute service corridor and 150,000 additional jobs within a 30-minute service corridor. The new network emphasizes a 70/30 ridership-to-coverage balance meant to improve efficiency while ensuring broad access across communities.

According to the agency, the redesigned network also offers more frequent and consistent service seven days a week, with most bus routes running similar frequencies on weekdays and weekends. On Dec. 1, MARTA began installing temporary signs at more than 6,000 bus stops where routes will change.

“We look forward to making sure customers are informed, prepared and excited for the changes coming on April 18,” said MARTA Interim General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt. “These new bus stop signs are the first step in implementing a bus network that will be faster, more frequent and better aligned with how our region travels today.”

MARTA notes the rollout of customer communications will continue through the spring:

December 2025: Temporary signs began being installed at most bus stops where routes will change.

Temporary signs began being installed at most bus stops where routes will change. January 2026: Advertising and informational materials available on buses, trains and digital platforms.

Advertising and informational materials available on buses, trains and digital platforms. February 2026: Community events and informational sessions offer customers a chance to learn more about the new bus network.

Community events and informational sessions offer customers a chance to learn more about the new bus network. March–April 2026: MARTA staff will be in rail station bus loops and on buses, helping customers prepare for the launch on April 18.

MARTA says the NextGen Bus Network redesign followed four years of planning, analysis and robust public engagement, including more than 60 public meetings and more than 15,000 survey responses. According to the agency, the feedback directly shaped network refinements, ensuring that community concerns, especially around access for low-income and minority residents, were addressed.

Key outcomes of the NextGen Bus Network include:

A 6% increase in overall population served.

An 11% increase in minority residents near transit.

A 27% increase in grocery stores accessible within 60 minutes.

A 7% increase in low-income residents near transit.

A 31% increase in hospitals accessible within 60 minutes.

A 22% increase in jobs accessible within 60 minutes by transit.

According to MARTA, the redesign also features new and improved transfer points with timed transfers, as well as infrastructure upgrades that will improve the rider experience and ensure smoother operations on redesigned routes.

Additionally, MARTA will provide on-demand transit service akin to Uber or Lyft in 12 zones throughout the service area that will connect users to the larger MARTA system and feature curb to curb service anywhere within the MARTA Reach zone. MARTA Reach launches on March 7, 2026, and information on how to use the service will be shared in the coming months.