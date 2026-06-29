RIPTA, Pace, Tahoe Transportation District expand shared mobility options

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), Pace Suburban Bus and Tahoe Transportation District (TTD) have either expanded or launched shared mobility services to expand public transit options in their respective coverage areas.

RIPTA expands Flex On Demand pilot

On June 22, RIPTA expanded its Flex On Demand microtransit pilot program to serve Pascoag, Slatersville, Woonsocket and Manville, R.I.

The pilot was first launched in August 2024 in the 203 Flex Zone, which includes Narragansett and South Kingstown. RIPTA notes the cost for a one way trip is $2.00, the same as RIPTA’s fixed-route bus service. All Flex vans are equipped with wheelchair-accessible features to accommodate passengers with limited mobility.

Similar to other rideshare options, Flex On Demand offers on-demand public transit within designated flex zones. Passengers can request a ride using a smartphone app that provides estimated pick-up times, real-time ride tracking and arrival alerts. The service offers curb-to-curb transportation and has no surge pricing.

RIPTA notes Flex On Demand leverages existing drivers and vans within current flex zones, allowing the agency to gauge rider demand, evaluate travel patterns, identify service gaps and make data-driven decisions that enhance mobility with current resources. The agency says that by integrating on-demand service with the existing fixed-route system, it is expanding access and improving first- and last-mile connections. The shared service allows customers to book trips using the Flex On Demand mobile app, available for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Passengers who do not have a smartphone can call a Flex reservationist on weekdays to schedule their ride.

Elimination of scheduled stops for Flex 282

With the expansion of the pilot, RIPTA has eliminated scheduled stops for Flex 282. The agency says riders will need to reserve a trip in the app or call a Flex reservationist to schedule their ride.

Bus Buddy

The agency notes first-time Flex On Demand riders can take advantage of Bus Buddy, a free program designed to help customers navigate public transit. The program pairs riders with a RIPTA staff member who provides step-by-step guidance. Bus Buddies meet riders at the bus stop closest to their home and assist with trip planning, fare payment and knowing when to exit. RIPTA notes staff are also available to answer questions ahead of scheduled trips.

Pace launches new VanGo service

Pace has launched a new VanGo service in Crystal Lake, Ill. VanGo provides commuters in the area with a flexible, reservation-based transit service designed to close the first- and last-mile gap in their commutes and make it easier for them to access greater job opportunities in the McHenry County community.

“Riders reserve a VanGo vehicle, use it for round-trip travel to their work location and return it at the end of the day,” said Pace Board Member Erin Smith. “That model is especially important here because the purpose of VanGo is simple — helping people get to work. Crystal Lake has strong employment opportunities, and reliable transportation is essential to making sure workers can reach those jobs.”

Pace says it continues to add more commuter-friendly transit services to better meet the region’s travel demands and deliver more options for riders. The agency now operates nine VanGo service zones in the region.

The service allows commuters to reserve a vehicle for round-trip travel within a designated service zone. Once registered, users can unlock a vehicle with a code, make their local trips and return the van at the end of the day. The Crystal Lake VanGo is stationed at the Pingree Road Metra Station and intended for commuters needing transportation to reach their jobs after using the region’s traditional transit network to begin their commutes.

“VanGo is an innovative and practical option for commuters who face challenges getting from a train station or transit stop to their workplace,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “VanGo helps address those challenges by filling critical first- and last-mile gaps to employment centers, especially in areas where traditional fixed-route service is not practical. VanGo supports employers by expanding access to their worksites, and it helps workers by making the commute more manageable, predictable and affordable.”

Pace notes the Crystal Lake VanGo is available to commuters for $5 a day. Pace manages all vehicle maintenance, insurance and fueling, allowing riders to simply reserve, unlock and go. The agency notes VanGo integrates seamlessly with Pace routes and Metra service, strengthening the regional transit network while supporting workforce access at an affordable operational cost.

Drivers must be at least 21 years old and meet standard requirements, including a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and a clean driving record.

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