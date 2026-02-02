Pace, Metra partner to launch VanGo microtransit service in University Park

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) partnered with the Village of University Park, Ill., and Metra to launch a new transit service, VanGo, in University Park. VanGo is a flexible, reservation-based service designed to aid in first-mile/last-mile trips and connect riders to employment for $5 per day.

“Reliable transportation is a cornerstone of opportunity, and VanGo gives workers in and around University Park a convenient, flexible and affordable way to reach jobs,” said Pace Chairman Rick Kwasneski. “University Park is a growing community with a strong employment base, and this service helps ensure transportation supports that growth.”

University Park is Pace’s seventh VanGo location and the second serving Will County. The program allows commuters to reserve a vehicle for round-trip travel within the service zone. Once registered, users can unlock a vehicle with a code, make their trips and return the van at the end of the day.

“Days like today remind us how difficult it can be for people to get to and from work,” Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said of traveling during a snowstorm. “VanGo helps address those challenges by filling critical first- and last-mile gaps, especially in areas where traditional fixed-route service isn’t practical. We’ve already seen strong results from VanGo, and we’re excited to continue growing the program.”

Pace manages all vehicle maintenance, insurance and fueling for the program vehicles. This allows riders to simply reserve, unlock and go. VanGo integrates with Pace routes and Metra service, working to strengthen the regional transit network while supporting access to jobs at an affordable operational cost.