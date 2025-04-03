CA: New free shuttle bridges two central San Diego neighborhoods, ‘restoring connection and access’

A new free shuttle aims to make it easier to travel between North Park and City Heights and to access popular destinations in both neighborhoods, such as medical clinics, schools, library branches and grocery stores.

Called Mid-City GO, the new shuttle joins several others in communities across the county. But it’s the first to serve lower-income areas where some residents face transportation challenges.

While North Park and City Heights each have several popular bus routes, the shuttle aims to solve the “last-mile” problem — getting people to places that aren’t on bus routes, including their home.

Residents can download an app called VIA and request that a shuttle pick them up and take them to any destination in North Park or City Heights. Those without smart phones can call (619) 413-9986 for a ride.

Nonprofit organizations coordinating the shuttle say it will eliminate about 450,000 miles that would otherwise have been driven by car each year. The shuttles are zero-emissions vehicles.

“We’re always looking for ways to bridge last-mile gaps that make it harder for individuals and families to access everything our community has to offer,” said Alexis Villanueva, chief executive of the City Heights Community Development Corporation. “This project will give residents in City Heights and North Park more opportunities to connect to jobs, resources and places to enjoy in both neighborhoods.”

But the goals for the project are even more ambitious.

“Bringing shuttle service to the mid-city region is not just about transportation,” said Mark West, executive director of the North Park Main Street nonprofit. “It is about restoring connection and access. The numerous highways that bisect these communities have created physical and social barriers, making it harder for residents to reach vital services, jobs, businesses and even loved ones.”

Shuttle programs in the city have had varying success. The Beach Bug, a shuttle in Pacific Beach, stopped operating last fall. A downtown shuttle called FRED began charging $2.50 per ride last summer after being free for many years.

Across the county, shuttles in National City and Chula Vista have been popular. But shuttles in Carlsbad and Coronado have been put on hiatus, and a shuttle in Oceanside doesn’t operate on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Mid-City GO is being called a four-year pilot project. It began running Feb. 3 with two shuttles.

The program is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the state’s Clean Mobility Options program, a statewide initiative that provides funding for zero-emission shared mobility options to under-resourced communities in California.

Some funding also comes from the California Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program, which is investing more than $1 billion to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission transportation infrastructure.

Popular destinations are expected to include North Park Family Health Center, Mid-City Community Clinic, Hoover High, the City Heights library branch, Harris Family Senior Residence and Health Sciences High & Middle College.

For details, visit MidCityGO.com.

