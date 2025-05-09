Laketran, Lake County Commissioners expand Seniors on the Go program

Laketran and the Lake County Commissioners are expanding their partnership to improve transportation access for older adults. The partnership, which began May 8, expands a joint Seniors on the Go program that provides dial-a-ride transportation free of charge and on-going assistance from Laketran, so seniors are comfortable using public transportation.

Since 2019, Laketran, with support from the Senior Services Levy, has provided free transportation to senior centers and volunteer activities through its dial-a-ride program. The expanded service will allow seniors aged 60 and older to schedule free rides to even more locations, helping them stay engaged, active and connected to their community.

Laketran says the expansion will provide free dial-a-ride transportation to grocery stores, farmers markets, pharmacies, food pantries, salons, barber shops, fitness centers, community parks, libraries and senior centers to make transportation more affordable and accessible.

“Isolation among seniors is not just a personal challenge—it’s a public health concern,” said Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “Beyond meeting basic needs, these locations offer opportunities for social interaction, physical activity and community engagement. Reliable transportation ensures that seniors can maintain their routines, sustain their independence and reduce the risks associated with isolation.”

According to Laketran, recent data highlights the urgency of the initiative, as in Lake County, Ohio, 22 percent of seniors report feeling socially isolated, a factor strongly correlated with declining mental and physical health. Additionally, the agency says 28 percent of older adults live alone, significantly increasing their risk of loneliness and its associated health risks.

“Our goal is to ensure that every senior in Lake County has the opportunity to remain connected to the community and access essential services,” said Lake County Commission President Richard J. Regovich. “This initiative will not only reduce social isolation, but also provide seniors with the means to maintain a fulfilling lifestyle.”

Lake County Commissioner John T. Plecnik added, “Providing affordable and accessible transportation options for our seniors is essential to maintaining their independence and quality of life. This expansion ensures our seniors can continue to enjoy their community at every phase of life.”

The agency notes that due to the expansion of the senior transportation partnership, the Lake County Mobile Food Pantry will conclude after its distributions in September. Seniors taking advantage of the program will be provided free transportation to any of the county’s 40 food pantry locations or distributions.

“This initiative is a win-win for both our seniors and our local economy,” said Lake County Commissioner Morris W. Beverage III. “By providing free transportation to locations such as farmers markets, salons and fitness centers, we’re encouraging seniors to engage with and support local businesses while enhancing their quality of life.”

“Seniors just need to call and schedule their ride. By removing transportation as a barrier, we’re making it easier for seniors to stay active and involved in the community,” Capelle said.

Laketran notes that to schedule a dial-a-ride trip, seniors can contact Laketran Customer Service by phone or book online using request-a-ride.