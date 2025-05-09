WeGo launches new rideshare service to help individuals appear at court proceedings

WeGo Public Transit has partnered with the Davidson County Office of the District Attorney to launch WeGoAccess, which will provide free transportation through the rideshare partner, zTrip, for individuals who have a transportation barrier to appear at court proceedings. The program will support witnesses connected to the Vulnerable Adult Protective Investigative Team and Victim Witness/Prosecution Support Divisions.

“Accessibility to our courts is critical to our criminal justice system,” said Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk. “All too often, our elderly or vulnerable adults are unable to make it to court, diminishing the likelihood of a successful prosecution that holds the offenders accountable. This partnership closes that gap and supports victims by providing the access they need, making our community safer.”

WeGo CEO Steve Bland added, “WeGo Access provides an important service for riders in Davidson County who can’t use our fixed-route buses. We appreciate the partnership with the Office of the District Attorney to support this part of the criminal justice system.”

WeGo notes trip requests will be initiated by the District Attorney's Office. There will be no co-pay charges for participating riders. WeGo Access provides transportation for people who cannot safely navigate the regular bus service due to a disability.

“It’s a true honor to use our platform to give back to the Nashville community in such a meaningful way,” said zTrip General Manager Hunter Thompson. “We take great pride in being part of a sustainable effort that’s making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most. This city means so much to us, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve the people who make it so special.”