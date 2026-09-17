MassDOT awards $4.4 million in Microtransit and Last-Mile Transit Grant Program funding

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has awarded $4.4 million through the Microtransit and Last-Mile Transit Grant Program to support microtransit and on-demand shared-ride services that help fill gaps in traditional public transportation, particularly in communities where fixed-route service may not reach every neighborhood or destination. Funding will support expanded service in communities across the state, including connections between transit hubs, colleges, health care facilities and employment centers.

“Transportation is about making sure people can get where they need to go–to work, school, the doctor or home to their families,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “These grants will help communities close gaps in their transit systems and give people more reliable, affordable ways to get around. We’re proud to work with cities, towns and Regional Transit Authorities (RTA) to make transportation work better for people across Massachusetts.”

This is the second round of awards through the Microtransit and Last-Mile Transit Grant Program. The funding is made possible by $4.4 million in Fair Share funding included in the MassDOT fiscal year 2026 supplemental budget.

"Gov. Healey and Lt. Gov. [Kim] Driscoll understand that a strong multimodal transportation system is about making sure residents, visitors and employees can get where they need to go, including that last critical mile,” said MassDOT Interim Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phillip Eng. “Through our second round of Microtransit and Last-Mile Transit Grants, MassDOT is continuing to empower our municipalities and RTAs to implement innovative transportation solutions. Thanks to the support of the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Legislature, this funding will continue to bring safe, reliable and affordable microtransit and last mile connections to communities across the Commonwealth. We look forward to working with these grant recipients to help improve connections to transit, economic opportunities and other essential services for their residents.”

The following communities and organizations received funding:

The city of Salem received $1 million to continue funding the Salem Skipper microtransit service serving Salem.

The city of Woburn received $1 million in funding to pilot a new regional microtransit service in partnership with Burlington, Wakefield and Reading.

Fourteen RTA’s received $2.2 million through a joint application to support and expand microtransit services across select communities.